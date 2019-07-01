Mumbai: Developer held for ‘duping two by offering flats at cheaper rates in SRA project’

POLICE HAVE arrested a 39-year-old developer from Mulund for allegedly duping at least two customers by offering them flats at cheaper rates in a project by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) at Kandivali.

According to police, only two FIRs have been registered in the case, but more are suspected to have been duped by the accused and his accomplice. The FIRs were lodged in 2015.

The accused was identified as Salim Khan alias Javed Baksh. His accomplice, identified as Ahmed Badgujar, was arrested in 2015.

According to the complaint, in 2012, Khan took the complainant to Babrekar Nagar at Charkop in Kandivali (West), where he showed the complainant a slum area and said his company will soon raze the slums and construct buildings under the SRA project.

Police said Khan assured the complainant that the SRA had given them the project of developing the area. The complainant, in his statement to police, said, “Khan told me to buy as many flats as I could as he said it will be a good investment and it will get me greater returns in future. He also told me the area will be developing in the coming years and the property rates go up.”

Police said the complainant agreed to buy three flats. “The complainant paid Rs 45 lakh for three one BHK flats. He was told that the project will be completed in three years and he will be get possession. The accused even gave the complainant allotment letters of the flats,” an officer said.

Police said when the construction was completed in 2015, the complainant visited the property and found out that the flats promised to him were under someone else’s ownership. Police said he confronted Khan but when he could not give any satisfactory answers, he realised that he had been duped. When Khan refused to return the money, an FIR was lodged under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Same year, another FIR was registered under same sections by another person who was duped of Rs 22.5 lakh,” an officer linked to the investigation said.

While his accomplice Badgujar was arrested in 2015, Khan remained untraceable back then. However, on June 21, the investigating team received a tip-off on his location in Parksite at Vikhroli, following which they arrested him.

A senior police officer said, “We have arrested the accused. He was initially in police custody but was remanded in judicial custody later. So far we have learnt that he has duped two persons, but we suspect that he has taken money from more people using a similar modus operandi.”