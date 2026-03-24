‘Developer flouting pollution norms’: BMC seeks action from SRA, police

In its ongoing crackdown on polluting construction sites, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), directing it to take action against a developer in Andheri West for failing to halt work despite violations of the city’s air pollution norms.
According to BMC officials, the developer, Embassy Developments Limited, continued construction activity even after being served a stop-work notice in January 2026. During an inspection carried out earlier this month, officials found work ongoing at the site.
Calling the matter “most urgent,” the BMC urged the authority to act against the developer, architect and owner for non-compliance with air pollution guidelines.
The civic body has also written to the senior inspector of Santacruz police station to remove workers deployed at the site.
A senior SRA official said the matter has been forwarded to the departments concerned and action will be taken.
In response, Embassy Developments Limited said the notice was part of a broader communication issued to multiple sites and not specific to its project.
“We have complied with the majority of the directives and are in the process of addressing the remaining requirements related to air quality. This will be completed shortly, and we will submit a compliance report to the BMC,” the company said, adding that it remains committed to full compliance.
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On January 28, the BMC’s K/West ward had issued a stop-work notice to Embassy Developments Limited, which is executing an SRA project near the Juhu depot in Andheri West, for failing to comply with air pollution mitigation norms. The civic body had introduced a 28-point action plan in October 2023 to curb pollution at construction sites.
Officials said the inspection revealed multiple violations, including the absence of sensor-based pollution monitoring, lack of water sprinkling, uncovered construction debris, and cutting and grilling work being carried out without protective covering. The BMC had directed the developer to cease all work under Section 354A of the MMC Act.
However, during a follow-up inspection on March 7, ward officials found that construction work was still underway in violation of the stop-work notice.
Subsequently, on March 18, the K/West ward office wrote to the SRA seeking action against the developer.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
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Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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