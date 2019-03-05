Detonators and gelatin bars seized from couple in Palghar

A man and his wife were arrested in Palghar on Monday for allegedly possessing 183 gelatin bars and more than a 1,000 detonators. The couple, who have been identified as Tukaram and Bhima Hadan, had bought the detonators for fishing and mining purposes, police said.

“They had kept the detonators and gelatin bars at a house in Saiban forest in Virar,” said an officer privy to investigation.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said, “We have seized 183 gelatin bars, 1,053 ready detonators, 345 non-electric detonators and 23 bundles of fuse wire from them. They intended to use the items for blast mining and blast fishing in the area.”