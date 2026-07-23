Over 150 detained in Nagpur over CJP protest, Delhi crackdown

Several protesters detained in Nagpur after a demonstration near Samvidhan Sqaure against the detention of protesters last night. (Express photo)

Days after the crackdown at the Parliament march in Delhi, more than 150 people were detained in Nagpur on Thursday after a protest near Samvidhan Square.

They were shouting slogans and holding placards against the detention of protesters from the night before.

No formal permission was taken for the protest held today, the police said.

Nagpur has been among the cities across India where protests have broken out in response to the crackdown on the march to Parliament in Delhi on Monday.

The protests have been triggered by the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) call for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over a string of exam question paper leaks and subsequent student suicides.