Despite withdrawal assurance, Mumbai Police keep summoning CJP protesters

Even after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it had secured an assurance from the Centre that cases against peaceful protesters would be withdrawn, Mumbai Police on Monday continued issuing notices and recording statements of those named in FIRs related to last week’s demonstrations, saying they had received no instructions to halt the investigation.

Several students and young professionals said they received notices or calls from the police asking them to appear at police stations, leaving many uncertain whether the promised withdrawal had actually begun.

Police maintained there was no contradiction. Senior officers said investigations cannot be stopped midway and that, under existing procedure, cases arising out of political and social protests can be withdrawn only after chargesheets are filed.

Several protesters gathered in Dadar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Thursday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Several protesters gathered in Dadar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Thursday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Notices continued to be served on Monday. One person named in an FIR registered after a protest in Chembur was called to the police station to record his statement and questioned on whether slogans had been raised during the demonstration.

“Police officials are continuing with their probe, including issuing notices to those named and recording statements. We were told they are proceeding with the case as no instructions have been given to stop the process. We request the senior police authorities and the state government to at least issue interim directions to halt proceedings until a formal order is passed to withdraw the cases,” said advocate Vikrant Khare, who is representing several students and protesters along with a group of Bombay High Court lawyers.

Several protesters gathered in Dadar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Several protesters gathered in Dadar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Thursday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

A senior police officer said some of those named as accused may continue to receive summons since the investigation is still underway.

“The procedure for withdrawal of cases begins only after a chargesheet is filed. Until then, we will continue with the investigation, which includes recording statements of accused and witnesses, preparing panchnamas and completing other legal formalities,” the officer said, adding that once chargesheets are filed, cases go before a scrutiny committee that recommends withdrawals.

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The state government periodically extends the Government Resolution under which such FIRs are withdrawn. The current extension runs till July 31.

Several protesters gathered in Dadar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Thursday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Several protesters gathered in Dadar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Thursday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

“In most of these cases, chargesheets are unlikely to be filed before July 31 because the investigation is still in progress. The government will therefore have to extend the deadline again. The sooner chargesheets are filed, the sooner the withdrawal process can begin once the GR is issued,” the officer said.

The CJP had called off its protest on Saturday after the Centre accepted its demand for the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The party said it had also received an assurance from Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh that no action would be taken against peaceful protesters.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Monday, CJP leaders alleged the government had failed to honour that assurance. Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka demanded the government “immediately honour” the agreement, withdraw all FIRs and share the written understanding on legal cases by Tuesday. He also claimed students elsewhere in the country continued to face police action.

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Several protesters gathered in Dadar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Thursday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Several protesters gathered in Dadar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Thursday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

Among those who received a notice on Monday was 23-year-old Govandi resident Ayan Mirza, who had joined a protest at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Garden in Chembur on July 22.

“After I was detained, I was asked to write down my name, contact number and other details at the RCF police station where we were taken that day. Later, I received calls asking me to come to the nearest police station because they could not locate my house to serve the notice. I went to the Deonar police station on Monday and collected it,” said Mirza.

Several protesters gathered in Dadar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Thursday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Several protesters gathered in Dadar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest were detained by Mumbai Police on Thursday. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

He said an officer at the station also took a friend’s contact number, so a notice could be served on him too. “This means my friend will now also receive a notice,” Mirza said.

Following reports of continued notices, representatives of the All India Students Federation (AISF), along with NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar, met Maharashtra Director General of Police Sadanand Date on Monday.

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AISF Mumbai president Aamir Kazi said students were anxious over the continuing action. “It was shocking to learn that protesters are still receiving calls and notices from Mumbai Police even after it was announced that the FIRs would be withdrawn. This is causing unnecessary fear and panic among young people who believed that no further action would be taken against them,” Kazi said.

He said the DGP had asked the AISF to submit a memorandum to the Mumbai Police Commissioner requesting that no fresh notices be issued and that protesters should no longer be called to stations, since the cases are proposed to be withdrawn.