Despite traffic police drive, marginal dip in two-wheeler accidents since 2016

Over 1,200 cases have been registered against two-wheelers in Mumbai by May this year. Within the same period, 452 motorcycle accidents have been recorded — almost half the number of accidents recorded in the whole of 2017.

Even as the traffic police conduct massive awareness campaigns and raids on racers, the number of two-wheeler accidents have only marginally reduced since 2016. Over 1,000 bike accidents were recorded in 2016. The year after, 929 such accidents were reported. However, within the first four months of 2018, half that figure has already been reached.

Almost 30 per cent of the number of rash driving and overspending cases in 2017 were registered between January and April this year. While in 2016, 4,116 cases were registered and fine of Rs 13.26 lakh recovered, in 2017, 3,922 were registered but fine the collected was Rs 13.38 lakh. In 2018, while only 1,292 cases have been registered, Rs 12.91 lakh has been collected as fine.

A source in the traffic police said that as the frequency of nakabandi in spots infamous for bike racing has increased over the past few years, the number of cases registered have come down.

