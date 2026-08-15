Despite opposition, BMC clears 15-acre Mulund plot lease for Adani Dharavi project

The lease rent has been fixed at Rs 252 per sq metre. NMDPL will pay Rs 9.17 crore in advance, equivalent to six months’ rent, once the allotment is approved. It will subsequently pay Rs 1.52 crore a month, with the rent increasing by 6 per cent every six months.

The BMC’s improvement committee on Friday cleared the five-year lease of a 15-acre parcel of the city’s former Mulund dumping ground to Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL) for use in the Dharavi redevelopment project, drawing fresh criticism from the Opposition over the use of public land.

The proposal was cleared despite objections from the Opposition, which questioned the handover of the land to a private entity without a tendering process and warned that it could set a “dangerous precedent” for future civic land allotments.

NMDPL will use the Mulund plot to set up a casting yard and ready-mix concrete plant for the Dharavi housing project. It is a special purpose vehicle in which Adani Properties Private Limited holds an 80 per cent stake, while the state government’s Slum Rehabilitation Authority holds the remaining 20 per cent.