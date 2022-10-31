Despite new sub-variants, no spike in Covid cases yet

THE STATE has not witnessed a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases over two weeks since new sub-variants of novel coronavirus were reported here. However, state health officials who are studying the epidemiological characteristics of the new strains will continue to keep an eye on the pandemic curve.

The state has reported new sub-variants of Omicron – BQ.1, BA.2.3.20 apart from XBB, which is a recombinant of BA.2.75 and BJ.1. These are considered more transmissible and capable of bypassing immunity. With the ongoing festivals and coming winter season, the public health department is anticipating a rise in Covid-19 cases. However, so far, the situation has been under control.

For instance, on October 13, the state had 2,605 active Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment. Of those, Mumbai had 1,047 patients followed by Pune with 513 and Thane with 406 patients. Almost 15 days later, on October 27, the number of active cases in the state dropped to 1,788. With this, the number of active patients dropped to 328 and 377 in Pune and Thane respectively. However, this can also be attributed to the festival season when the daily testing dropped.

“Out of three patients, only one required hospitalisation while the other two recovered at home which is a good sign,” said state surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate. “So far, the transmission has been restricted but we are keeping an eye on any such developments,” he added.

Before Diwali, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the state health department issued an advisory asking people to follow Covid-19 protocols during the festival celebrations.

As of October 13, Mumbai had 73 patients who were admitted at hospitals, and the number rose to 91 on October 27.

This has become quite a concern as all the jumbo centres have been dismantled and only two civic hospitals—Seven Hills and Kasturba Hospitals – are admitting patients. However, anticipating a surge in cases, the BMC has kept thousands of beds on standby. “At present, we have over 4,000 beds and if required, we can extend it to over 10,000 immediately. But so far, there is no need to panic,” said an officer from BMC.

However, so far, the private hospitals haven’t witnessed any worrisome inflow of cases affected by a new variant of Omicron. The doctors believe that with the past experiences of handling three waves of Covid-19, they would be able to deal with the anticipated spike.

“Right now, we have not seen cases of new variants. But variants to a virus will certainly be there. The variant from Singapore has also been identified in India. However, the past two-and-a-half years, especially the second wave, has taught us well to handle any emergency or spike in Covid cases,” said Dr Sujit Chatterjee, CEO of LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai.