Despite light rain, temperature hovers above normal in Mumbai

IN SPITE of thunderstorms and related rain over the past two days, the city did not get relief from the rising temperature. On Friday, both the maximum and minimum temperatures remained above normal. The temperatures in the city have remained above normal since Monday.

Due to the well-marked low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea, the city has been recorded light rain starting in the evening for the past two days. On Friday, no rain was recorded. In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, the Colaba observatory recorded trace rain (less than 1 mm), while the Santacruz observatory recorded 3.6 mm rain.

As per the seven days forecast, Mumbai is likely to witness rain and thundershowers till Sunday. Starting Tuesday, dry weather is forecast in Mumbai and neighbouring districts.

“A Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area lies over the East-central Arabian Sea and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over the same region during the next 24 hours,” stated IMD bulletin.

After recording the second warmest November morning in the last decade, a slight drop in the minimum temperature was recorded on Friday. IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, almost two degrees drop from the previous day.