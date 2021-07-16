Despite land being in MIDC possession, sale deed made, stamp duty paid in Chaudhari’s name: ED

The central agency, this week, also recorded the statement of the regional officer of MIDC, who said Chaudhari and Khadse's wife Mandakini "have wrongly purchased the land" from Abbas Ukani, while it belonged to MIDC that had acquired it. (Representational image)

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate, while seeking further custody of Girish Chaudhari, son-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse, claimed that despite the Pune land being in possession of MIDC, the sale deed was made and stamp duty paid on it in Chaudhari’s favour.

The ED recorded the statement of Pune deputy collector, who is claimed to have stated that the land was in possession of and developed by MIDC. “However, despite the fact, sale deed was made and entered, stamp duty was paid. Therefore, to ascertain facts and legality behind the transactions, it is required to record the statement of officials of MIDC and sub-registrar office,” the ED told the court in its remand plea.

The central agency, this week, also recorded the statement of the regional officer of MIDC, who said Chaudhari and Khadse’s wife Mandakini “have wrongly purchased the land” from Abbas Ukani, while it belonged to MIDC that had acquired it.

The statement further read that the two had also raised the demand for compensation on the land as per the new Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, which they were not entitled to. The ED has claimed that Khadse misused his official position as revenue minister in 2016, when he was with the BJP, and “forced the concerned registration officials to reflect the market value” of the land to be lower than the actual value to benefit his family members.

The ED also summoned a lawyer after Chaudhari is said to have stated, during his interrogation, that he consulted him regarding the land deal. The agency also said Chaudhari is an influential person, who, if not kept in custody, may influence witnesses.

The ED also told the special court through special public prosecutor Kavita Patil that the statement of a former director of a suspected shell company involved in the transaction was recorded this week, and he said while he received a salary of Rs 15,000, he never saw any work being done.

The ED has got further custody of Chaudhari till July 19. He was arrested by the central agency on July 7.