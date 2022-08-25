scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Despite CM’s assurances, traffic continues to crawl on Mumbai-Nashik highway

In July, Shinde had asked the agencies concerned, i.e; MSRDC, MMRDA, and Traffic police to take adequate measures to fill potholes in Thane, Bhiwandi and other areas in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Traffic jam on Mumbai-Nashik highway due to a large number of potholes. (Express file photo by Deepak Joshi)

TWO BOTTLENECKS of Saket bridge and Thane creek bridge in Thane district have been creating heavy backlog on both sides of the Mumbai-Nashik highway, leaving commuters stuck sometimes for over an hour on this stretch between Thane and Bhiwandi. Incidentally, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde last Friday took a boat ride from Bhiwandi to Dombivali to avoid traffic jams.

Over a month ago, The Indian Express had reported on the issue that has continued to persist. In July, Shinde had asked the concerned agencies, i.e; Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and Traffic police to take adequate measures to fill potholes in Thane, Bhiwandi and other areas in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

However, travelling on this stretch is a nightmare still. Vilas Bhosle, who travelled from Thane to Nashik on Wednesday by Mumbai-Nashik road, had to spend over an hour just to cross Thane due to the traffic near Saket bridge and on the highway. “The road is in such a bad condition that even if there aren’t any accidents, we are stuck in a jam. The government is not able to help us in any manner even after repeated complaints.”

Yogesh Jadhav, who frequently travels between Nashik and Thane, said,”The reason for traffic jams are pothole-ridden roads and poor traffic management. Earlier, it hardly took us 3 hours to reach Nashik by car. Now, we take nearly 2 hours just to cross Thane.”

Rajan Shelu, who was rushing to Nashik over a family emergency, wasted over an hour stranded in a jam. “Next time, I would rather travel by train…I made the mistake of assuming I will get to Nashik faster by road,” he said. The Indian Express visited the stretch between Saket bridge and Thane creek bridge on the highway on Wednesday around 8.30 am and witnessed slow moving traffic on both sides.

Last month, potholes amid incessant rains had brought the traffic to a complete standstill on this stretch. While the MSRDC temporarily filled the potholes on both the bridges, some potholes still remain and uneven roads force the motorists to still move slowly.

A traffic warden at the Saket bridge said, “A major issue is that the bridges create a bottleneck where four lanes converge into two or three lanes. At a time, only two heavy vehicles can pass on the bridge from one side. There is a huge volume of vehicles coming from Mumbai, Thane, Vasai-Virar end, and JNPT and there is only this bridge taking them out of Thane district.”

A traffic police official posted at the Thane creek bridge said, “Potholes are the reason the traffic moves slow. Drivers are careful they don’t damage their vehicles so they slow down on the bridge. The roads are just not up to the mark. Apart from this, these two bridges are bottlenecks and road expansion is necessary for the ever increasing volume of vehicles.” The official pointed at a car which stopped abruptly, creating a backlog, just because the driver wanted to throw religious items, such as flowers, in the creek.

The MSRDC is making a new bridge next to the Thane creek bridge which will solve the traffic issue. MSRDC vice-chairman and managing director R L Mopalwar (retired IAS) said, “The new bridge will have eight lanes and there will be four lanes of service road for local traffic. So, only vehicles coming out will come on the bridge. And in future, the multi-modal corridor (MMC) will have a junction at the end of Thane creek bridge and so, a lot of traffic will be diverted.”

(With inputs from Vallabh Ozarkar)

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 01:16:44 am
