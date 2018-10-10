Despite bringing achche din for BJP, Lord Ram in exile in Ayodhya: Shiv Sena

The Sena described as hypocrisy the BJP’s stance that the fate of Ram temple will be decided in the Supreme Court. The Sena described as hypocrisy the BJP’s stance that the fate of Ram temple will be decided in the Supreme Court.

SHIV SENA on Tuesday said that if the Ram temple is not built in Ayodhya, the BJP would be called a “liar” and thrown out of power. In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said on Tuesday that Lord Ram has brought ‘achche din’ for the BJP but he himself is in exile in Ayodhya.

The editorial added that the temple chief priest in Ayodhya has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of merely giving ‘Jai Shriram’ slogans and not speaking a single word on the construction of the temple. The chief priest also claimed he does not feel that the temple construction would happen from Modi, it said. “This is also the feeling among Hindus.”

“The BJP is in power at the Centre. It will start the construction of Ram Temple after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh and fulfil the expectations of crores of Hindus. But Modi and his people are not ready to talk on Hindutva and Ram temple and has started harassing those who are speaking for it,” the editorial said.

The Sena described as hypocrisy the BJP’s stance that the fate of Ram temple will be decided in the Supreme Court. “It did not start the fight for the Ram temple 25 years ago after seeking permission from the Supreme Court. Now, pointing fingers at court is like running away from the situation,” the editorial stated.

The Union government should bring in an ordinance for the construction of the Ram temple like it brought for triple talaq and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, it added. “The BJP has majority at the Centre and is ruling in many states. From President to UP Governor, PM to UP CM, all are BJP loyalists. Then, what is the issue in fulfilling promise of Ram temple? the editorial asked.

