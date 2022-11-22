Designated parking areas needed: Bombay High Court

A Bombay High Court bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta on Monday said that there has to be designated parking spaces in Mumbai amidst an increase in the number of cars in the city. It has directed the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to share steps to be taken for the same.

The bench was hearing a PIL by the residents of Tilak Nagar, seeking implementation of a comprehensive parking policy to prevent unorganised vehicular movement due to illegal and shared parking in the city, that “creates difficulties for fire engines to approach an affected area in time”.

A division bench comprising CJ Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja was hearing the PIL by the Tilak Nagar Sargam CHS Limited argued through advocate Savina Crasto.

It stated that the fire engine could not reach a petitioner’s housing complex in December 2018 in time after it caught fire, leading to five deaths, as many cars were parked along both sides of the Udyan Ganesh road — approaching the colony — making it difficult for vehicular movement. The residential complex authorities approached the High Court after its written communication to different departments did not elicit any response, and the court converted it into a PIL.

On Monday, the High Court also sought to know from state government lawyer Purnima H Kantharia as to whether it has devised a parking policy, which Kantharia affirmed.

The bench then directed the authorities to identify all narrow roads across the city and find solutions for more parking spaces along the identified areas. It also asked the Maharashtra government and BMC to come up with a plan for the same.

“There are so many cars in Mumbai, but no designated parking space. Where else will they park? Not everybody can afford a chauffeur,” CJ Datta orally remarked.

On September 6, a High Court bench said that all the citizens must come forward and help the government authorities in implementing a proper parking policy, maintaining that there should also be a policy for organised vehicle parking across the city to make way for fire engines to reach affected areas in time.

The petitioner had then submitted an additional affidavit incorporating various suggestions for easing traffic, and measures to be taken to avoid any untoward incident because of traffic congestion.

The bench sought comprehensive affidavits from the state government and BMC on the steps taken to earmark parking spaces across the city and further steps proposed to be taken within the next four weeks, and kept the next hearing in January 2023.