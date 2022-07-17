Designate staff to fill potholes in MMR 24×7: CM to officials

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the state government and the police to designate employees who would only cater to filling potholes in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This work would continue on a 24×7 basis, he added.

Shinde has been facing flak for potholes present on Thane roads, especially on the Bhiwandi bypass near his house.

While highways in Mumbai are maintained by MMRDA, MSRDC looks after the upkeep of some flyovers in the city and the widening of the Mumbra bypass. In a meeting held with officials at Sahyadri, the state guesthouse, Shinde said that the potholes will have to filled with ready mix material.

Later in the day, Shinde sanctioned additional water for Thane city, which has been facing water shortage. He sanctioned additional 20 million litre of water per day from Barvi dam and 50 million litre per day from Bhatsa dam for Thane city, which gets 485 million litre of water daily.

He also told officials that other satellite towns of Mumbai, like Mira Bhayander, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan and Dombivali should not face water shortage.

Moreover, while reviewing work on the proposed dams on Kalu and Shahi rivers, Shinde asked MMRDA to sanction Rs 336 crore for land acquisition, as the projects would affect 12 villages and 23 hamlets. Nearly 1,000 hectare of forest land is set to be submerged by the Kalu project.

The project will supply 1,140 million litre of water per day to Thane, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Kulgaon-Badlapur.

Meanwhile, the CM asked the administration to initiate long-term planning for a road development project to ease traffic congestion in MMR. He asked the MMRDA to take the lead in initiating such a project which will include the construction of by-passes, flyovers, service roads and underpasses, a release said.