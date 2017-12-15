Design competition entry shows how a community can sustain along nullah

CAN an entire community sustain in the backyard of a nullah and thrive even during seasonal variations of the nullah? Sneha Khulge, a final-year architecture student in the city proposes it can.

Khulge is one of the winners of a design competition that challenged students to find solutions on ‘inhabiting nature’, a development model that does not compromise on nature and uses elements of nature. The competition invited students and academics to innovate and implement new ways of creating spaces, and demonstrate a ground for experimentation for the future of communities that inhabit nature harmoniously.

Based on this theme, Khulge suggested the concept of ‘meandering landscapes’ where an entire community can sustain along a nullah. “Even when the water rises in the nullahs, the idea is that the landscape will utilise the water for gardens. The project imagines an entire community of residents, students and even slumdwellers sharing space and making the most out of it,” said Khulge, a final-year architecture student of Kamla Raheja Vidyanidhi Institute for Architecture and Environmental Studies.

Akanksha Kala, a student of the same institute, has imagined a nature observatory and an awareness centre along the Irla nullah, the now-forgotten estuary. She also proposed that the nullah be made more accessible to the public and the surrounding land be returned to its original state of a marshy wetland.

The winning entries of the competition will be up for display at a Design Fair on Friday at Borivali where the students’ ideas will be exposed to industry experts. “The idea is to give students an exposure to the industry and vice-versa,” said Aparna Surve, principal of Aditya College of Architecture, Borivali, which held the competition. Students from around the world participated in the competition, the fifth such competition held by the college. Over 100 entries were received from around the globe.

