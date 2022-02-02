Deshmukh’s lawyer, social media manager get bail in PE report leak case

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer and his social media manager, who are accused by the CBI for the alleged leak of a purported preliminary enquiry (PE) report giving a clean chit to Deshmukh.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal granted bail to advocate Anand Dilip Daga and Vaibhav Gajendra Tumane observing that the “allegations of the present case does not pertain to economic offences of huge magnitude, therefore, it cannot per se be said to be falling under the category of grave offences.”

The court granted bail to them on furnishing personal bonds of Rs 1 lakh each with one surety of the like amount. It noted that the chargesheet has been filed after a lapse of 90 days, whereas the matter is pending for further investigations.

The two were accused by the CBI which found that no cognizable offence was made out against Deshmukh on the allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The report, the CBI alleged, was circulated as part of a “larger conspiracy to subvert the investigation”.