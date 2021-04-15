Anil Deshmukh quizzed by CBI for 8 hours, denies charges

Former state home minister Anil Deshmukh leaves DRDO guest house, where a CBI team from Delhi questioned him, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The CBI on Wednesday questioned former home minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, for about eight hours in connection with its preliminary enquiry into corruption allegations made against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param

Bir Singh.

Sources in CBI said Deshmukh denied all allegations levelled by Singh and arrested Assistant Inspector Sachin Waze, who is being investigated by NIA for his alleged role in the Ambani house bomb scare case and murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Deshmukh arrived at the DRDO guest house in Santa Cruz around 10.30 am, where a CBI team from Delhi questioned him till 7 pm.

According to sources, Deshmukh told the CBI that Singh was upset over his transfer from the post of Mumbai Police commissioner and was trying to defame the state government.

On March 20, in an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that Deshmukh asked Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month, including Rs 40 crore to Rs 50 crore from 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Last week, Waze submitted a letter to the NIA court supporting the allegations. He also levelled charges against state Transport Minister Anil Parab of the Shiv Sena.

Waze further alleged that Deshmukh had asked him to pay Rs 2 crore for his reinstatement with the Mumbai Police. The court, however, has not taken the letter on record.

The CBI team has so far recorded the statements of Singh, currently posted as the director general (Home Guards); Waze, who is in the custody of NIA; DCP Raju Bhujbal; ACP Sanjay Patil; Advocate Jayshree Patil; hotel owner Mahesh Shetty and two personal staffers of Deshmukh – Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande.