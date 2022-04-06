Deshmukh moves HC challenging court order allowing CBI his custody

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday approached the Bombay High Court challenging the special CBI court’s order that allowed the central agency’s application seeking his custody in connection with an alleged corruption case.

He also challenged the April 1 order of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, which had allowed CBI’s application and directed the superintendent of Arthur Road jail in Mumbai to hand over his custody to the CBI investigating officer.

In a step towards arresting Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and private assistant Kundan Shinde, as well as dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, the CBI had approached the special court seeking an order to transfer their custody to the central agency.

The CBI on Monday made its first arrests in the case by taking into custody Waze, Palande and Shinde. Special Judge A S Sayyad allowed the CBI their custody till April 11. However, as Deshmukh, who was in judicial custody after his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED), was admitted in J J hospital, the CBI could not take him into custody.

The JJ hospital, however, discharged Deshmukh earlier in the day. A statement from the hospital said, “Prisoner Anil Deshmukh was admitted in J J hospital in orthopedics department. He has been discharged today late afternoon after all necessary investigations and treatment.”

Deshmukh was admitted to the hospital on April 2 after dislocating his shoulder due to a fall in his jail cell.

In his plea filed through advocate Inder Pal Singh, Deshmukh sought quashing of the special court order. The HC will hear the plea on Wednesday.

The CBI is probing allegations of corruption against Deshmukh, including that he had received illegal gratification from orchestra bars and restaurants by giving monthly collection targets to Waze.

Meanwhile, Palande’s lawyer Sairuchita Chowdhary filed a plea before the special CBI court seeking for directions to the CBI to disclose what were the scientific interrogation techniques the agency was referring to in its remand plea on Monday, to be used for interrogation of the accused. The CBI opposed the plea stating that its methods of interrogation cannot be disclosed.

The court disallowed the plea stating that the accused’s lawyers are permitted to be within visible but not audible distance during investigation. It added that it would not be proper to ask the officer to disclose investigation methods and he can carry out the probe in accordance with law.