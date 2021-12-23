Desecration of Shivaji statue: Council seeks strict action from Karnataka CM

THE LEGISLATIVE Council on Wednesday condemned the act of desecration of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Bengaluru in the BJP-ruled state of Karnataka. The Karnataka Police has so far arrested seven persons for the incident.

Speaking as part of a debate, Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde said, “The Karnataka government needs to show more respect towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his legacy, and an act to defame an icon like him cannot be pardoned.”

“The Karnataka CM should take stringent action against people involved in vandalising the statue,” he added, accusing the Karnataka government was providing “step-motherly treatment to Marathis by removing Marathi nameplates, stopping Marathi medium school and making compulsory the use of Kannada language”.

Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar of the BJP, said he supported the government’s stand. “Chhatrapati Shivaji is an ideal for everyone in the state… Feelings of Maharashtra must reach the Karnataka government.”