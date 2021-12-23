scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Desecration of Shivaji statue: Council seeks strict action from Karnataka CM

🔴 Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde said, "The Karnataka government needs to show more respect towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his legacy, and an act to defame an icon like him cannot be pardoned."

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
December 23, 2021 1:58:13 am
Basavaraj Bommai, Desecration of Shivaji statue, Karnataka Police, Karnataka government, Maharashtra government, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsChief minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai (File)

THE LEGISLATIVE Council on Wednesday condemned the act of desecration of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Bengaluru in the BJP-ruled state of Karnataka. The Karnataka Police has so far arrested seven persons for the incident.

Speaking as part of a debate, Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde said, “The Karnataka government needs to show more respect towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his legacy, and an act to defame an icon like him cannot be pardoned.”

“The Karnataka CM should take stringent action against people involved in vandalising the statue,” he added, accusing the Karnataka government was providing “step-motherly treatment to Marathis by removing Marathi nameplates, stopping Marathi medium school and making compulsory the use of Kannada language”.

Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar of the BJP, said he supported the government’s stand. “Chhatrapati Shivaji is an ideal for everyone in the state… Feelings of Maharashtra must reach the Karnataka government.”

