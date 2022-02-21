Desai meets Reddy, seeks classical status for Marathi

Maharashtra minister Shubhash Desai met Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy Monday demanding that Marathi language be granted grant classical status on Marathi Language Day on February 27. Desai said the union minister assured him that a decision on this issue would be taken at the earliest.

Desai, senior Shiv Sena leader and Minister for the Marathi Language, met Reddy with a delegation in New Delhi and gave him detailed information about Marathi being a classical language. “Union Minister Reddy said all the criteria and conditions have been fulfilled to get classical status for the Marathi language. Reddy also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also have a positive attitude towards this and said the the union government will take a decision on this as soon as possible,” said Desai.

Desai added that he has invited the Union Minister for Culture to visit Mumbai on Marathi Language Day to announce the classical status for Marathi. “This will make 13 crore people of Maharashtra happy,” he said.