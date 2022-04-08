‘Derogatory’ language in Nashik top cop’s letter to DGP upsets Cabinet

The state Cabinet on Thursday expressed its displeasure over the language used by Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey in his letter to Director General of Police Rajnish Sheth, allegedly terming revenue officials and executive magistrate as “RDX” and “detonators”.

In his letter earlier this week, Pandey had alleged that revenue officials, hand-in-glove with the land mafia, were harassing people. He had sought that powers of revenue officials and executive magistrate be given to the police.

Sources in the government said that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar read out certain paragraphs of Pandey’s letter at the Cabinet meeting, expressing displeasure over the language used in it. “The Cabinet was of the view that how can an IPS officer use such language against another department of the government. It was not acceptable at all. The Cabinet expressed its displeasure,” said a source in the government.

Sources also indicated that Pandey is likely to face action and may be transferred.

Soon after the letter sparked a controversy, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat had openly expressed his displeasure over the derogatory language. Subsequently, Pandey tendered an apology but stood by his letter. Revenue officials have also demanded action against him.

Meanwhile, the government has ordered a probe to find out how the letter was leaked in the media.