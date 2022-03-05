Deputy speaker and NCP leader move or signing BJP petition raises eyebrows

The eyebrows have been raised in the political circles after the NCP leader and Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal on Friday signed on the signature campaign of the BJP seeking resignation of the NCP Minister Nawab Malik, who has been arrested by the ED in a money laundering case.

The opposition BJP legislators were protesting on the steps of the state legislature seeking the resignation of the Malik and were undertaking the signature campaign in support of it. Zirwal, who was passing by, was given a pen by a BJP legislator asking him to sign and Zirwal signed on the signature campaign.

The move have raised the eyebrows in the political circles on how Zirwal has signed to support the demand of resignation of his party colleague as the MVA government has decided not seek resignation of Malik and stand behind Malik.

Jitendra Awhad, NCP minister, however, defended Zirwal, saying that a person gets puzzled due to the crowd on the steps. “He is a simple man and cones from a tribal community. Nobody should try to corner him,” said Awhad.