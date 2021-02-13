Mumbai: Deputy registrar, his assistant arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau in bribe case

The complainant was promised that an administrator shall be appointed and action will be taken against the secretary and the committee members, and was asked Rs 3 lakh in return for the same. (Representational Image)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a 39-year-old deputy registrar for allegedly demanding bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a senior citizen to act on his complaint, even as his assistant was caught red-handed for accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

ACB officials said that the complainant, who is a Khar resident, had approached the sub-registrar of the cooperative societies office.

He had allegedly complained against the secretary and other committee members of his society that were not maintaining audit records or society’s general meeting reports, among various other irregularities.

The complainant was promised that an administrator shall be appointed and action will be taken against the secretary and the committee members, and was asked Rs 3 lakh in return for the same.

However, the senior citizen did not wish to pay them and approached the ACB office in Worli. ACB officials then conducted a preliminary inquiry and after ensuring that the complaint was genuine, a case was registered.

Assistant Ganesh Sukhram Rathod was caught red-handed accepting the bribe of Rs 1 lakh on Thursday.

The ACB learnt that Rathod had acted on Deputy Registrar Gautam Vardhan’s instructions and so, he, too, was taken into custody. During the mandatory health check-up before arresting the accused, however, Vardhan tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently hospitalised.