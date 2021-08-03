Deputy chief vigilance officer from dairy development dept caught accepting bribe

The complainant owns a house and shop in Aarey milk colony in Goregaon (East) and Tulse received a complaint that the properties were unauthorised. (Representational)

A deputy chief vigilance officer from the dairy department was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act after he was allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 on Monday in lieu of not taking action against an alleged unauthorised construction in Aarey Colony.

According to the Mumbai unit of the ACB, the accused has been identified as Udas Tulse, 48.

The complainant owns a house and shop in Aarey milk colony in Goregaon (East) and Tulse received a complaint that the properties were unauthorised.

Tulse asked the complainant to pay a visit to his Worli office on July 29 along with property documents, officials said. When the complainant visited his office, Tulse said his properties were unauthorised, threatened him of action, and demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000, they added.

On July 30, the complainant approached the ACB office and submitted a complaint against Tulse.