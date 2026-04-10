‘Deprived of own money without fault’: Bombay HC orders HDFC Bank to remit Rs 38 lakh to cyber fraud victim

The Bombay High Court directed HDFC Bank to remit Rs 38.04 lakh to the account of a freelancer in business consultancy from Pune who approached the court as a victim of cyber fraud.

The amount was unauthorisedly siphoned from his two accounts in just 41 minutes after his SIM was cloned/swapped. The HC granted relief, noting the bank denied it despite Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s clear directives, leaving the petitioner “deprived of his own money” without fault.

It ordered payment within eight weeks along with interest at the rate of 6 per cent, failing which it would be raised to 8 per cent.