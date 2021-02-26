Depressed over mother’s death, man tries ending life at Virar railway station, saved by RPF

In the CCTV footage, a man is seen spreading a bedsheet and signaling the train to run over him. (ANI screengrab)

Timely intervention from the railway protection force (RPF) helped save the life of a 32-year-old man who was stressed over his mother’s demise and tried ending his life by laying down on the railway track at Virar railway station.

The police said that the incident took place at 11.21 am on Wednesday. The man stays in Virar along with his wife and a son.

In the CCTV footage, the man is seen walking over the tracks, spreading a bedsheet and signaling the train to run over him.

An officer from Virar GRP said, “We were on the platform when we saw that a man went on the tracks and laid down. A train was approaching the platform, when our two men went and pulled him in the nick of time.”

The officials have learnt that the man works as a labourer and was depressed since the time he lost his mother early this month.