Deported for tearing passports after tiff with wife on foreign trip, man held

A 36-year-old man from Punjab was deported to India from Mexico along with his wife and minor son after the immigration authorities at the Mexico airport found out that he had torn their three passports and stitched them without informing the passport authority back home.

After landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday, he was arrested by the Sahar police. The man told the police that he had torn the passports out of anger after an altercation with his wife and was not aware that it was a crime.

The accused, a businessman who sells JCBs (earthmovers), told police that he loves travelling and had been to several countries but ever since he got married, he never got a chance to take his wife abroad. So, he took his wife and son to Dubai in March this year. In Dubai, the man and his wife had a heated argument and in a fit of rage he tore their passports. After some time he realised his mistake and stitched the passports with the help of a local.

However, he did not realise that the cover page of his passport was stitched into his son’s and that of his son’s passport was stitched into his own.

The three managed to travel from Dubai to Thailand and from there to Japan on their passports. They then travelled from Japan to Mexico and had plans for further travel. However, he was caught at the Mexico airport on July 12. After landing at the Mumbai airport on Saturday, the immigration authorities handed him over to the Sahar police and, based on their complaint, the man was booked for cheating. As the accused confessed to tearing all their passports, the police did not book his wife. He has been booked under Section 420 of the IPC for cheating.