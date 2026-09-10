Deonar dump cleanup finally starts, but two key clearances still hold up waste removal

Under the tender conditions, NECL was required to secure all statutory clearances within three months of the work order - i.e., by January 2026 - failing which would attract a penalty of Rs 50,000 per day until work commenced.

After more than nine months of delays over regulatory clearances, the BMC has begun trial work to clear legacy waste from the Deonar dumping ground, a key step towards freeing up 124 acres earmarked for rehabilitation housing under the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

Three of the five permissions that had held up the Rs 2,537 crore bioremediation project have come through in the past month. The civic body, however, is still awaiting permission from the Bombay High Court and environmental clearance from the Centre before waste can be transported out of the site.

The progress comes nearly a month after The Indian Express reported that the project had remained stuck in a maze of clearances for over nine months, despite the BMC awarding the contract and extending the contractor’s deadline twice.