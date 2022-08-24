Deonar abattoir modernisation: BMC seeks consultant’s response on ‘rigging of tenders’

A month after scrapping tenders for the modernisation of Deonar abattoir, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demanded a clarification from the project management consultant regarding “rigging of tenders and cartelisation” in tandem with the contractor for the project. The civic body issued the notice to the consultant on August 3.
Following opposition from the BJP, BMC had cancelled tenders worth Rs 400 crore for modernisation of Deonar abattoir.
Prabhakar Shinde, BJP leader in BMC, said in a statement on Tuesday, “The BMC has not taken any action against the consultant except issuing a show-cause notice. The party is demanding that strict action should be taken.”
In its show-cause notice dated August 3, the civic body has sought immediate clarification from the consultant on six matters. These include concealing the penalty of Rs 1.26 crore levied on the consultant by the Competition Commission of India for rigging bids of tenders floated by the Pune Municipal Corporation in 2015 and for colluding with certain contractors to set tender preconditions to ensure the same contractor qualifies, among others.
Subscriber Only Stories
Top News
Latest News
Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid
HC seeks timeline for mental health body becoming operational
After three decades, GMRT helps detect rare twin radio galaxies
Bombay HC allows unmarried woman to terminate 22-week pregnancy citing mental health
Shinde-Uddhav battle goes to Constitution Bench: Parties to ‘wait and watch’
Arrested suspects were conspiring to wage war against Indian govt, says ATS chargesheet
Gujarat High Court notice to state authorities in petition against SoU Act
Education dept roped in to enrol women, youth in voters’ list
BIEAP Inter Supplementary Results 2022 likely this week
Rahul Gandhi to be in Gujarat on Sept 5 ahead of Bharat Jodo campaign
England midfielder Jill Scott retires from football
Cultural activities, competitions mark Army Wives Welfare Association Day
Karnataka CM Bommai says BJP is committed to reviving Lokayukta in state as directed by HC
Explained: What is tomato flu — and the enterovirus that may be causing the outbreak?
Tripura BJP leader joins Tipra Motha, says ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ only in words