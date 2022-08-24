scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Deonar abattoir modernisation: BMC seeks consultant’s response on ‘rigging of tenders’

Following opposition from the BJP,  BMC had cancelled tenders worth Rs 400 crore for modernisation of Deonar abattoir.

In its show-cause notice dated August 3, the civic body has sought immediate clarification from the consultant on six matters.

A month after scrapping tenders for the modernisation of Deonar abattoir, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demanded a clarification from the project management consultant regarding “rigging of tenders and cartelisation” in tandem with the contractor for the project. The civic body issued the notice to the consultant on August 3.

Prabhakar Shinde, BJP leader in BMC, said in a statement on Tuesday, “The BMC has not taken any action against the consultant except issuing a show-cause notice. The party is demanding that strict action should be taken.”

In its show-cause notice dated August 3, the civic body has sought immediate clarification from the consultant on six matters. These include concealing the penalty of Rs 1.26 crore levied on the consultant by the Competition Commission of India for rigging bids of tenders floated by the Pune Municipal Corporation in 2015 and  for colluding with certain contractors to set tender preconditions to ensure the same contractor qualifies, among others.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 12:39:48 am
