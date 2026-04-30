‘Reasonable to deny police clearance to man acquitted in 26/11 case over public safety, national security’: HC

The report “prima facie” opined that “the possibility of the Petitioner indulging in the same or in similar activity cannot be ruled out”.

Dismissing a plea by Fahim Arshad Mohammad Yusuf Ansari, who was acquitted in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, for a police clearance certificate (PCC) to drive an auto-rickshaw, the Bombay High Court has observed that authorities had reasonably denied it “in larger public interest” considering his earlier criminal antecedents.

The High Court’s detailed judgement, which was passed on Wednesday, was made available on Thursday and observed that the denial in the present case was a reasonable restriction on the right to livelihood.

The bench relied on the intelligence report, which considered the nature of allegations against Ansari and cases in which he was involved, including an attack on CRPF officials with a grenade, alleged connections with LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) and role assigned to him in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.