Dentist held for using IVF facility for illegal activities

"Investigation revealed that while the IVF facility in Nashik is officially permitted in the name of Dr. Patil's wife, the accused, who is a dentist, was allegedly using the center to facilitate illegal surrogate mother contracts and egg smuggling," he added.

Police probing the inter-state female egg smuggling racket, which was operated from Thane district, have arrested a dentist from Nashik who allegedly facilitated illegal surrogate mother contracts at an IVF facility registered in his wife’s name, an official said on Wednesday.

With the latest arrest, the number of individuals in police custody has reached six.

A senior police officer from Ulhasnagar in Thane district said that police teams are currently conducting raids to trace the mastermind. The racket allegedly involved luring needy women to “donate” their eggs multiple times using forged identity documents.

A Badlapur Police officer stated that Dr Amol Patil, who operates the ‘Malti IVF Center’ in Nashik’s Mumbai Naka area, was arrested late Tuesday night. “Investigation revealed that while the IVF facility in Nashik is officially permitted in the name of Dr. Patil’s wife, the accused, who is a dentist, was allegedly using the center to facilitate illegal surrogate mother contracts and egg smuggling,” he added.