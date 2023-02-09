scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Denied salary raise, railway police constable beats senior officer to death

The accused, Pankaj Yadav, 40, and the victim, sub-inspector Basavraj Garg, 56, had a major fight around two years ago, following which there was bad blood between them

(From L to R) Basavraj Garg and Pankaj yadav
The Thane police Thursday arrested a Railway Police Force (RPF) constable for allegedly beating to death his senior officer who had supposedly stopped his increment and registered a murder case against him.

Senior inspector of Kolsewadi police station MR Deshmukh said that the incident occurred at the RPF headquarters in Kalyan around 8.30 pm Wednesday.

The accused, Pankaj Yadav, 40, and the victim, sub-inspector Basavraj Garg, 56, had a major fight around two years ago, following which there was bad blood between them, Deshmukh said.

He added that since Garg was a reader to senior police officers, he had used his position to institute an inquiry against Yadav and further managed to reduce his salary.

“Over the past two years, Garg had got Yadav’s salary reduced on disciplinary grounds to the extent that he only got basic pay,” Deshmukh said.

Yadav was upset because his salary was not increasing despite his efforts. Knowing it was all Garg’s doing, Yadav confronted him at the RPF quarters. The duo got into a fight, following which the accused hit Garg on his head with a bamboo stick and fled from the spot.

Garg was rushed to a local hospital, where he passed away Thursday morning. The police said they would produce him before the court to seek his custody.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 12:21 IST
