Denied Lok Sabha ticket, Kirit Somaiya rehabilitated as state BJP vice-president

After being denied a ticket from Mumbai North East constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections following protests from ally Shiv Sena, Maharashtra BJP has appointed former MP Kirit Somaiya as the party’s state vice-president. Former state minister Pravin Pote Patil, who was dropped from the state Cabinet, also has been rehabilitated in the organisation as its state vice-president.

On Monday, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil announced a slew of organisational changes. Former Union minister Subhash Bhamre (Dhule), BJP leaders Yogesh Gogawale (Pune) and Ashok Kandalkar (Jalgaon) were also appointed vice-presidents of the Maharashtra BJP.

A former parliamentarian, Somaiya was reportedly feeling “alienated” after he was dropped by the party in the Lok Sabha elections following staunch protest from the Sena over his “caustic” remarks directed at its party brass.

Somaiya has earlier served as the party’s national vice-president. However, sources said, the party believes every role assigned by the party has its own importance.

Among a slew of other organisational changes, senior MLA Madhuri Misal was appointed the president of the party’s Pune city unit, while Ganesh Bidkar was appointed its general secretary.

Santosh Danve has been appointed the president of its Jalgaon unit, while Girish Pavle as its district president, and Nitin Bhutada has been appointed the district president of BJP’s Yavatmal unit.

Chief spokesperson post will be retained by senior leader Madhav Bhandari, while Keshav Upadhay has been appointed the state media coordinator.

The other spokesperson include are Madhu Chavan, Girish Vyas, Ganesh Hake, Shirish Boralkar, Vishwas Pathak, Atul Shah, Shivrai Kulkarni, Archana Dehankar, Bhalchandra Sirsat, Shweta Shalini, Izaj Deshmukh and Sunil Neralkar.