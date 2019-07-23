Mumbai Dengue death: BMC finds mosquito breeding in Mulund building

Two days after a 32-year-old man died due to dengue in Mulund, the civic insecticide department found at least four breeding spots in the residential building where he resided.

The 32-year-old died on July 20 due to multi-organ failure as a complication of dengue in Fortis hospital, Mulund.

The insecticide department team visited 24 flats in the building where he resided and inspected at least 12 water containers. Mosquito breeding of Aedes aegypti, known carrier of dengue, was found in four of them.

A sensitisation workshop on how to avoid mosquito breeding was given to residents in the building, along with fogging exercise.

According to insecticide officer Dr Rajan Naringrekar, Aedes aegypti mosquito breeds in fresh stagnant water, often collecting in flower pot plates, water containers, and articles such as unused tyres or count shells left under rainfall. In the building’s first-floor terrace flat, containers with water were found breeding mosquitoes.

The Mulund resident had first symptoms a week before he was hospitalised. The 32-year-old is survived by his wife and a month-old-daughter. His mother and sister, who live in the same flat, also suffer from dengue but remain stable. In Mumbai, 71 dengue cases have been confirmed till July 14.

A spokesperson from Fortis hospital said, “Blood test results confirmed a drastic platelet count drop to 17,000, as against the normal range of 1,50,000- 3,00,000 on admission to the ICU, where he further deteriorated due to dengue shock syndrome resulting in multi-organ failure. Despite all efforts, he succumbed to the complications. The authorities were notified as per requisite protocol.”