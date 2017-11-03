Mumbai: Dengue cases decline, 3 succumb to virus in October

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

After witnessing a spurt in dengue, malaria and leptospirosis infections due to heavy rains and flooding, the city saw a considerable drop in cases in October, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows. From 412 cases in September, the count has fallen by almost 50 per cent to 212 in October.

There were, however, 3,293 suspected dengue cases in BMC-run hospitals where patients were given symptomatic treatment. At least three persons succumbed to dengue in October.

A 35-year-old pregnant woman from Bhandup, who also suffered from tuberculosis, succumbed on October 25 after delivering a baby. She suffered post-partum haemorrhage after delivery and had to be shifted from a nursing home to a private hospital. The second deceased was a 25-year-old man from Kandivali who died due to dengue on October 16. He was shifted from a private hospital to BMC-run hospitals in a critical condition.

According to civic health department, the third case was of a 50-year-old woman who succumbed to the viral infection on October 3. She also suffered from rheumatic heart disease and stenosis which worsened her condition. Doctors, however, claim that dengue infections have slipped in October after the city saw a sudden escalation in August and September.

A similar decline was observed in leptospirosis cases. In September, 59 people contracted the infection which reduced to 18 in October. The cases of malaria reduced from 849 to 563 from September till October.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App