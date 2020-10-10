Demolition of Kangana office: Cops summon journalist for ‘obstructing’ civic body officials, ‘gathering crowd’

The BMC had demolished a part of Ranaut's office and bungalow at Pali Hill on September 9.

The Mumbai Police summoned a television journalist on Friday for allegedly obstructing BMC officials from doing their job and gathering a crowd when the civic body was carrying out partial demolition of actor Kanagana Ranaut’s bungalow and office in Mumbai last month.

The BMC had demolished a part of Ranaut’s office and bungalow at Pali Hill on September 9 at a time when she was critical of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and locked in a war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The demolition was stopped after Ranaut approached the Bombay High Court. The BMC’s actions had received wide media coverage.

A senior police officer said that a journalist employed with a national television news channel, reporting on the demolition, “gathered a crowd of people” around him and “instigated them”.

A case was later registered against the journalist at Khar police station under the Indian Penal Code for using criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duties and disobeying orders issued by the police against forming a crowd. The officer said the journalist had not visited the police station as of Friday night.

