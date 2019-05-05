Demolition of Asiatic Library-like staircase begins at Mantralaya

FIVE YEARS after the revamped Mantralaya (secretariat) building was opened to the public, the state Public Works Department (PWD) on Saturday began dismantling the grand staircase at the entrance, which had been modelled on the lines of the much-photographed Asiatic Library steps.

Senior officials said the demolition activity will be completed within two to three days. While the architects, who led the Mantralaya’s revamp, had initially dubbed the staircase — spread over a 30,000 sq ft — as the most striking feature of the makeover, it had invited constant controversy.

Heritage enthusiasts had labelled it as an “eyesore” and a “poor copy of the Asiatic Library steps”, while the police and the fire brigade had called it a security risk. Even the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee had objected to it.

With the stairs giving “easy” access right up to the first floor of the state secretariat, the police had cited security as an issue. While these objections were raised in 2015, the state had taken its time to act on these, with the senior officials wary of being criticised over wasteful expenditure.

Following a massive blaze in 2012, which had gutted the upper floors of the Mantralaya, then Congress-led government had ordered the building’s remodelling at a cost of Rs 200 crore to the public exchequer.

“The stairs are of no use to anyone,” a senior official said. “Objections were raised even when it was being constructed. But they were ignored,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police, as an added security measure, has ensured the erection of three-foot high grills across all entry and exit points at Mantralaya, and the new administrative building on the opposite side. “The police wanted high grills for security reasons. We have ensured that the ones installed are in sync with the art deco neighbourhood,” an official said.

Also, with the Mumbai fire department identifying the new administrative building as a fire trap, a proposal to provide an additional steel staircase to serve as a fire escape route is in the works. The department has already initiated a Rs 10-crore remodelling proposal for the new administrative building, as part of which, replastering, strengthening, retiling and colouring of the high-rise is underway.