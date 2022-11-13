Demolition of 120-yr-old bridge awaits Mumbai traffic police nod

THE DEMOLITION of the 120-years-old Elphinstone Rail overbridge falling in alignment of the Sewri-Worli connector is awaiting approval from the Mumbai Traffic Police, officials from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

SVR Srinivas, Commissioner of MMRDA, said, “An alternate route plan has been given and we are waiting for traffic block permission from the police. Once it comes, the demolition will be taken up.”

According to the MMRDA, the demolition may begin next year considering the time required by police among other related issues.

The MMRDA will be demolishing and reconstructing the structure and has secured permission from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Railways for the same.

The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (MRICL) has been appointed to ensure that the overbridge is completed on time. It has made a detailed design of the bridge, which is in the final stage of approval.

The upcoming Sewri-Worli connector is 4.5-km long and starts from MTHL-Sewri Interchange on the east side of Sewri Railway Station and ends on Narayan-Hardikar Road on the Worli West side. The project’s alignment crosses the monorail station and track, the Parel flyover at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and the flyover at Senapati Bapat Road.

The upcoming Sewri-Worli connector is part of the Mumbai-Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) popularly known as the Sewri-Nhava Sheva sea link and is anticipated to ease 15 per cent of the traffic. Estimated to cost Rs 1,051.86 crore, the work on the connector began in January 2021 and is expected to be completed by January 2024.