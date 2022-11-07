Agree to demands or else crushing, harvesting of cane would stop: Former MP Raju Shetti to sugar mills

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana leader and former MP Raju Shetti signalled his return to politics with a rally in Pune Monday. Twice elected from the Hatkanangle constituency of Kolhapur district, Shetti said his organisation would strive to realise the demands of cane growers.

While addressing his supporters, the farmer leader said mills were financially in a better condition with sugar prices on a high this season.

“The erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government allowed for the payment of the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) in two installments. This government has upturned all the decisions of the previous government and this move has to be nullified,” he said. The MVA government had allowed payment of the FRP on the basis of the current year’s recovery with the caveat that the first payment would be at 10 per cent recovery while the second and the final payment would be paid after the crushing season was over.

Shetti had asked for the payment of an extra Rs 350 per tonne over the FRP and said that if the mills failed to agree to his demands, his supporters would stop crushing and harvesting of cane.