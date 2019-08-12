Demand to delay assembly elections: How can people think of polls in times of such crisis, says Uddhav

A DAY after MNS chief Raj Thackeray demanded the postponement of Assembly polls citing the flood situation in the state, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took a veiled dig at his cousin. Without naming Raj Thackeray, Uddhav said on Sunday: “How can people even think of polls in times of such crisis?”

On Saturday, the MNS chief had sought the Election Commission’s intervention to postpone the polls, due in October, arguing that it would take a lot of time to restore normalcy in the flood-hit areas.

He avoided commenting on the controversy involving senior BJP minister Girish Mahajan, who has caught public flak after two selfie videos surfaced purportedly showing him smiling and waving hands as he inspected flood-hit regions in Kolhapur.

When asked about Raj’s demand, Uddhav said, “I don’t understand how can one think of elections in such a critical situation.” Flagging off his party’s vehicles carrying relief material to western Maharashtra and Konkan, Uddhav said that his focus was solely on providing help to the affected people.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Congress wrote to the CM demanding that the flood crisis in the state be categorised as a national emergency.