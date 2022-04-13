Demand from govt: Remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, says MNS

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday threatened to launch a statewide agitation if the state government failed to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. He also reiterated his threat of playing Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques which failed to comply with his demand.

“Hold meetings with all the Maulavis and remove loudspeakers from the mosques. After May 3, Hanuman Chalisa will be played outside any mosque that has loudspeakers,” Thackeray said at a rally in Thane. Eid is likely to fall on May 3 this year.

Thackeray first made the demand for removing loudspeakers from mosques at a gathering at Shivaji Park on April 2 on Gudi Padwa. The demand drew flak from various quarters and many of MNS’s own workers, including party’s former Pune city chief Vasant More, opposed the move.

Defending his stand, Thackeray said, “What wrong did I say? The whole country is suffering due to these loudspeakers. How is this communalism? Why are you making us listen to your prayers? This is not a communal topic but a social topic. Five times a day, azan is being played on loudspeakers… Why should we listen to it? If it’s your religion, keep it at home.”

Stating that he doesn’t intend to disrupt communal harmony, Thackeray said, “I want to tell the state government that the party will not back down and this issue must be resolved. I can understand it being played during festivals, but it is happening all 365 days. Prayer of any religion cannot disturb the other religions. Loudspeakers are banned in many countries and even the Supreme Court had given orders about it. Why is the state government failing to comply with the orders?” he asked.

He also hit out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar who had criticised him for being inconsistent. “Pawar and NCP should not speak about changing stands. Pawar has kept changing his stand, not I. Pawar left Congress in 1999 stating the foreign origin of Sonia Gandhi. However, after the election, he had an alliance with the Congress and became the agriculture minister.” During the rally, Thackeray also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring Uniform Civil Code in the country.