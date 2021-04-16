Demand for Maharashtra govt’s free food rising: Chhagan Bhujbal

The Shivbhojan meal was the flagship programme of the MVA government that started last year. (Express Photo By Pradip Das/File)

Almost 98,985 Shivbhojan thalis were distributed free of cost to the poor, labourers and unorganised-sector employees, who have been hit by the curfew.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday said, “Response to the free meals was overwhelming. On Thursday, 93,352 Shivbhojan thalis were distributed to people across segments. Till Friday afternoon, the number went up to 98,985 thalis.”

The Shivbhojan meal was the flagship programme of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that started last year. Under the scheme, a complete meal comprising chappati, rice, dal and vegetables was provided at Rs 10 per thali, which was later reduced to Rs 5. Following the pandemic, the government decided to make it free.

Bhujbal added, “Providing meals to the poor and needy was also a component of the lockdown package announced by the Chief Minister. Keeping that promise, the department has made the provision of free meals.”