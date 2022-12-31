Demand for booster dose remains low amid Covid scare

IN THE wake of the rising Covid-19 cases, the city is witnessing around 1,500 daily vaccinations. Due to the shortages of Covishield, beneficiaries are getting Corbevax as heterologous booster shots.

Due to the ongoing vacation season, the footfall for immunisation is low as many people are travelling out of Mumbai. On December 24, a total of 2,852 people got vaccinated, which dropped to 1,756 on December 29. Against the anticipation, there hasn’t been any sudden rise in demand for vaccination. When The Indian Express visited the KEM Hospital, as of Friday afternoon, no one came for vaccination. At Bhagwati Hospital, Borivali, only 20 people were vaccinated on Friday.

“When the news broke that China is again witnessing a Covid-19 outbreak, the demand increased suddenly around December 22-24. But it has subsided again. It may be because of the vacation and ongoing celebration of Christmas and New Year,” said a doctor from Bhagwati Hospital.

According to the CoWIN portal, many of the private hospitals like Global, HN Reliance, Jaslok and Hiranandani among others didn’t record any vaccination.

Meanwhile, the most popular vaccine, Covishield, has gone off the shelves. So, as per the directive from the Centre people are being inoculated with Corbevax, officials said.

“People are more aware of the heterologous booster shots so the hesitancy is less. Also, most of the beneficiaries, who are coming to get the jab either have co-morbidities or require travelling out of the station,” said Dr Shailesh Mohite, Dean of Cooper Hospital.

As a precautionary measure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked for more vaccines as only 15 per cent of the eligible population in Mumbai have taken the precautionary dose.

Doctors have advised vulnerable people with severe co-morbidities to take the booster shot as a preventive measure. “We know that boosters have helped against severe diseases. Presently, reports suggest that only a quarter of our country’s population has taken the third booster dose. Taking the booster should be a priority as it will help to gain hybrid immunity. Elderly immunocompromised individuals with co-morbidities should be careful as this vulnerable population will still have a high chance to have poor outcomes if exposed to the virus,” Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, Head of Critical Care at SL Raheja Hospital.

On Friday, Mumbai reported five new Covid-19 cases and no fatalities. Currently, the city has 48 active cases.