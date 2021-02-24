Delkar named Dadra and Nagar Haveli administrator, collector, SP in suicide note: Deshmukh

Deshmukh said that Delkar had come all the way to Mumbai to die by suicide and had said in the note that he could not get justice in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that Mohan Delkar, a member of Parliament from the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), who was found dead in a room at Hotel Sea Green South in Marine Drive on Monday, had named the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Praful Patel, as well as the superintendent of police and collector of the union territory in his suicide note.

Deshmukh said the Maharashtra Police would inquire into the role of all the people named in the suicide note.

Patel, who was a BJP MLA, had served as a minister of state for Home in the Gujarat government from 2010 to 2012. He was appointed the administrator for Dadra and Nagar Haveli in December 2016. In January 2020, he became the inaugural administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu of the newly-formed union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

“Delkar, in his suicide note, has named some officers, including the superintendent of police and collector of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Importantly, he has named Praful Patel, who is the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, in his note,” said Deshmukh.

He further said that a probe was necessary to check if Delkar was being pressured by officials at the behest of the central government.

“Personally, I don’t think that a man of his stature, who has been a seven-time MP and managed to win as an independent candidate, would commit suicide because of non-cooperation from some government officials. We, however, need to investigate if the Centre was pressuring Praful Patel, who in turn was pressuring the local administration, whose subsequent harassment led Delkar to commit suicide,” said Deshmukh.

The minister said that a team of Maharashtra Police had been sent to Dadra and Nagar Haveli to probe the role of all those who had been named. “We have sent a team of our officers. We will investigate the role of all those who have been named in the note. We will ensure that all those who are responsible get punished.” he said.

Deshmukh further added that Delkar had come all the way to Mumbai to die by suicide and had said in the note that he could not get justice in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

“He came all the way to Mumbai to commit suicide. In his suicide note, he has claimed that he did not commit suicide in Dadra and Nagar Haveli because he knew that he wouldn’t get justice there becasue of the administrator. In his suicide note, he has mentioned that he is committing suicide in Mumbai as he kows that he would get justice in the state,” Deshmukh said after interacting with a delegation of the Congress — led by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) spokesperson Sachin Sawant — which sought a probe in the BJP’s role in Delkar’s suicide.

Delkar’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the hotel room on Monday. A note written in Gujarati was recovered from his room.

On July 5 last year, Delkar, who is a tribal, had posted a video on his Twitter handle, where he threatened to resign as Lok Sabha MP in the session that was coming up. In the 24-minute video, he claimed that while he had all the support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the local administration of the union territory was “hounding him”.