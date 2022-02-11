Delkar death case: Ex-SP, DM of Dadra and Nagar Haveli among eight summoned

Mumbai Police has issued summons to eight persons, including the former Superintendent of Police, District Magistrate and deputy District Magistrate of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, who have been named in the FIR filed in the death of MP Mohan Delkar.

Issued in January end, the summons came a year after 58-year-old Delkar, a seven-term Member of Parliament from the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), was found dead in a room at a hotel in Marine Drive area on February 22, 2021.

On March 9, 2021, Mumbai Police registered an FIR in the case on a complaint lodged by Delkar’s family members. The FIR was registered by Delkar’s son Abhinav for offences punishable under section 306 (abetment to suicide), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC along with provisions of The SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

The FIR had alleged that Delkar was under pressure since last one year and that DNH administration was continuously harassing him and was behaving disrespectfully with him to gain control over the MP’s college, SSR College of Pharmacy and Management, and to prevent him from contesting further elections.

The complaint was filed against Praful Khoda Patel, UT Administrator; Sandeep Singh, then District Collector; Sharad Darade, then Superintendent of Police; Apurva Sharma, then Deputy Collector; Manasvi Jain, Sub Divisional Officer; Manoj Patel, Police Inspector (Silvassa); Rohit Yadav (DNH administrative department official); political leader Fattesingh Chauhan and Dilip Patel (Talathi of Silvassa) for allegedly having abetted suicide by “misusing their posts and powers and intentionally conspiring and planning against Delkar”.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was set up by Maharashtra government to probe the matter, wants to question them on the allegations mentioned in the FIR.Joint Commissioner of police Rajkumar Vhatkar (admin), who is overseeing the probe conducted by the SIT, said, “Except Patel, everyone else has been summoned for questioning.”

The persons summoned by the Mumbai police have approached the Bombay High Court, which is expected to give its directions on Tuesday.