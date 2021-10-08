Delivery boy held for rape of minor

A 19-year-old delivery boy from a restaurant in Mumbai was arrested on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl on the terrace of her building.

The crime took place around 10 pm. The accused, Lokchandan Sahu, works as a delivery boy for a Chinese restaurant.

Sahu went to the girl’s flat to make a delivery and the police suspect he had visited the building in the past too for deliveries. Sahu spotted the girl playing alone in her flat and called her out to ask her help with an address to deliver food.

He took her to the terrace on this pretext where he sexually assaulted her. The girl confided in her mother who took her to the police station. “We have arrested the accused based on the description and details provided by the survivor,” said the senior inspector of the police station.

An FIR has been registered under Section 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) of IPC and appropriate sections of POCSO Act.