scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Mumbai delivery agent run over by BEST bus after bike hits block on Vikhroli bridge

Police arrested the driver of the bus on charges of rash and negligent driving, and said it appeared the blocks had been put up for metro work

mumbai delivery agent death, indian expressA 21-year-old delivery agent was killed as he came under the wheels of a BEST bus. (File Representational Photo)

A 21-year-old delivery agent was killed as he came under the wheels of a BEST bus after his two-wheeler hit a block kept on the Gandhinagar bridge in Mumbai’s Vikhroli (east) area on Wednesday night, police said.

Police, who have arrested the driver of the bus, said they found Naimuddin Kasar lying under the bus around 10.09pm on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road. Kasar was taken to the Rajawadi Hospital but declared dead before admission around 10.37pm, they added.

Though no eyewitness has come forward, police believe the accident took place when Kasar tried to overtake the bus through its left side. After his bike hit the block, which he had not expected to be there, Kasar fell down and went under the wheels of the bus, according to police. “We are investigating who kept the blocks. It seems the blocks are being used for metro work,” said a police official.

The bus driver, Nanasaheb Mane (56), was arrested on charges of rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election feverPremium
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election fever
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...
More from Mumbai

Kasar’s father is an autorickshaw driver, police said.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 03:35:40 pm
Next Story

‘I know this is a process’ says Hilaria Baldwin as she opens up about ‘Mama Guilt’ after welcoming seventh baby

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement