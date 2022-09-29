Mumbai delivery agent run over by BEST bus after bike hits block on Vikhroli bridge

A 21-year-old delivery agent was killed as he came under the wheels of a BEST bus after his two-wheeler hit a block kept on the Gandhinagar bridge in Mumbai’s Vikhroli (east) area on Wednesday night, police said.

Police, who have arrested the driver of the bus, said they found Naimuddin Kasar lying under the bus around 10.09pm on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road. Kasar was taken to the Rajawadi Hospital but declared dead before admission around 10.37pm, they added.

Though no eyewitness has come forward, police believe the accident took place when Kasar tried to overtake the bus through its left side. After his bike hit the block, which he had not expected to be there, Kasar fell down and went under the wheels of the bus, according to police. “We are investigating who kept the blocks. It seems the blocks are being used for metro work,” said a police official.

The bus driver, Nanasaheb Mane (56), was arrested on charges of rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Kasar’s father is an autorickshaw driver, police said.