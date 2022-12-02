scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Delivery agent arrested for ‘molesting’ woman in Mumbai

According to police officials, the complainant in the case, a 25-year-old woman, was alone at home and had ordered some groceries.

The police said the accused was allegedly recording the woman's video while she was making the payment for the delivery. (Representational image)

A 43-year-old delivery agent was arrested by Mumbai police Friday for allegedly molesting a woman in the western suburbs area Wednesday.

According to police officials, the complainant in the case, a 25-year-old woman, was alone at home and had ordered some groceries. “Around 3 pm, the woman ordered some vegetables following which a delivery agent appeared at her residence,” said a police officer.

The police said the accused was allegedly recording her video while she was making the payment for the delivery. When she objected, the accused abused her and forcefully entered the house by pushing her.

The officer added, “After the man entered the house, the woman ran into the kitchen and raised an alarm for help through the window.” The watchman stationed at the gate heard her screams and rushed to her house and got hold of the delivery man and dragged him out of the apartment. “They managed to get his mobile phone and also saw the video he had recorded,” the police officer said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
More from Mumbai

On Thursday, the woman lodged a complaint with the police following which the man was arrested. He was produced before a court Friday and remanded in police custody till Saturday.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 09:18:08 pm
Next Story

All-round Saurashtra down Maharashtra, win second Vijay Hazare Trophy

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close