Delivery agent arrested for ‘molesting’ woman in Mumbai

A 43-year-old delivery agent was arrested by Mumbai police Friday for allegedly molesting a woman in the western suburbs area Wednesday.

According to police officials, the complainant in the case, a 25-year-old woman, was alone at home and had ordered some groceries. “Around 3 pm, the woman ordered some vegetables following which a delivery agent appeared at her residence,” said a police officer.

The police said the accused was allegedly recording her video while she was making the payment for the delivery. When she objected, the accused abused her and forcefully entered the house by pushing her.

The officer added, “After the man entered the house, the woman ran into the kitchen and raised an alarm for help through the window.” The watchman stationed at the gate heard her screams and rushed to her house and got hold of the delivery man and dragged him out of the apartment. “They managed to get his mobile phone and also saw the video he had recorded,” the police officer said.

On Thursday, the woman lodged a complaint with the police following which the man was arrested. He was produced before a court Friday and remanded in police custody till Saturday.