Demolition of Delisle Bridge: 200 trains to be cancelled during block on Western Railway

To carry out demolition of Lower Parel’s Delisle Bridge, the Western Railway will undertake an 11-hour traffic block from February 2 during which more than 200 local trains will be cancelled. WR officials have received permission from the Railway Board for the special block during which trains will not ply between Lower Parel and Churchgate stations.

WR Chief Public Relations Officer Ravindra Bhakar said the block will start from 10 pm on February 2 and go on till 11 am the next day. Some long-distance trains would be terminated at Dadar during this period. Those heading to south Mumbai will have to switch to Central Railway trains from Dadar.

Delisle Bridge is 98 years old and during the block, 45 beams of the bridge are likely to be removed.

The WR will keep six pillars between the rail tracks and use these to provide temporary support to a new bridge. The WR has set a target of 10 months to construct the new stainless steel bridge at the same location.

The new bridge will be 85 m long and 27.5 m wide. It is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 84 crore.