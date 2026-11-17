Two days after NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule supported the Centre’s delimitation Bill, if every state gets a uniform 50% rise in its Lok Sabha numbers, she has found an unusual resistance from within her own party.

Invoking ‘morality’ and ‘disservice’ to the nation, NCP (SP) MLA and former minister Jitendra Awhad’s daughter Natasha condemned Sule’s statement on delimitation.

She said, “If the rumours that my party is considering supporting the delimitation Bill are true, then I absolutely condemn this decision. While delimitation is imperative in light of the growing number of voters, the proposed delimitation Bill is an unconstitutional attempt to limit the number of seats the opposition can win, while simultaneously giving the BJP an unfair advantage.”